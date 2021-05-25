Golf to support inclusive campground near Summerland

Photo: Pixabay

Play some golf and help out kids and families with disabilities all at the same time at the Summerland Golf and Country Club's new unique event.

Tee up for "Chase the Ace," in support of Agur Lake Camp, on June 16. Agur Lake Camp near Summerland is B.C.'s only barrier-free wilderness campground, meaning families with diverse abilities can enjoy the experience of camping.

During the event, all Par 3s during your round will have three pin locations for your chance to win $2,500, $5,000, or $10,000 should your first shot go in any one of the holes on all four Par 3s on the course.

Players will pay the daily green fee plus the $25 contest entry fee, giving them the opportunity at the 12 Hole-In-One chances, along with a hot dog and drink at the turn.

"Fundraising during the pandemic has been difficult to impossible for many organizations with worthy causes," says Agur Lake in a press release.

"This is your chance to help while enjoying a fun day with your chance at up to $70,000!"

Book your tee time here then register for the event here.