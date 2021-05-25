Upgrades to the KVR Trail in Naramata and Kelowna underway

Photo: Contributed

Work has gotten underway on improvements to the KVR Trail above Naramata and Kelowna.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are collaborating with Recreation Sites and Trails BC to brush, grade and raise the tread of the trail in areas that see annual flooding.

A registered professional forester has identified areas that need work that will be done with heavy machinery.

The public is advised to be cautious using the trail on weekdays while work is being completed. It will be fully open on weekends.

The public is also asked to please respect all crew, barriers, equipment and posted signage.