Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews are currently responding to a wildfire 20 kilometres southeast of Keremeos on Highway 3.

Crews estimate it at 0.8 hectares as of shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Seven personnel are on scene with 10 more en route. Airtankers have also responded.

No structures are currently threatened and the highway is not impacted at this time.

Castanet will have updates as they become available.