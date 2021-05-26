Get a free garden and grow produce for your family, and for the Penticton Food Bank

A Penticton gardening program that grew out of the pandemic to help needy people get access to fresh produce is back this summer, with even bigger plans to bring community gardens to community backyards.

The Co-Vic Garden Box Project is a Medical Arts Health Research Group initiative that launched in 2020. Participating households sign up for free and receive two 4x4 raised garden beds, completely installed and filled with dirt and plants by UBC and UVic co-op students.

The produce from one of the beds, various fruits and vegetables, can be kept by the home, and the other goes to the local Food Bank.

In May 2020, the project began by tentatively seeking out just 25 homes who might want to participate. By the end of the season, they had installed over 60 boxes, and this year, the goal is 100.

"It all came to be because of COVID. We wouldn't have even thought of it!" said Donna Benson, one of a group who conceptualized the idea.

"People were thinking about how they can grow food. There was a certain readiness there ... people had seen their parents or their grandparents grow food, so they had some kind of exposure. And then everybody wanted to chip in, to help out, however they could."

Benson also helps run a community garden with 30 garden beds, but discovered last year with COVID-19, volunteers to tend the beds were no longer able to gather to do so.

"But there still needs to be food, so how do we do this?" Benson said. "So what we came up with was the play on the victory gardens," — vegetable plots planted in Canadian yards around the nation during the World Wars to address produce shortages — "So we thought, let's just make beds for people and kind of foster them out!"

The response was encouraging. Many locals embraced the project.

This year, applications are now open for anyone in the city wishing to try their hand at backyard gardening while giving back to the community.

"We are targeting caregivers. Because it's that 'dirt therapy,'" Benson said. "But really, anybody that wants to help, we'd like to help them."

Send Dianna an email at [email protected] with an explanation of why you should be chosen, if you are interested in hosting a Food Bank garden bed, and getting one of your own as well.

Most of the materials have been generously donated, notably by Superior Peat, Richard Hunt, P&E Lumber and BC Wood. It's an especially generous move in a year when wood prices have risen so drastically, and the organization is grateful.

And new this year for program participants are garden journals.

"We are helping the gardeners turn into researchers," Benson said. "It's a gardening journal, so they are prompted to put in pictures, write comments, report on the weather. We just thought that would be a really cool way of capturing the data."

Benson said the sooner the better for applicants, as the growing season is ramping up.

She hopes the second year of the project will inspire even more people to grow local food and give back what they can to the needy in the community, and if any local businesses or individuals have an idea of how they can help grow the initiative, the group would be thrilled to hear from them.

"If anybody has anything they want to contribute, for example in writing, social media, anyone with a truck, anybody with something they would like to contribute," Benson said.

"We're building community here!"