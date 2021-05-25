Interior Health available for more substance abuse, mental health clients in South Okanagan/Similkameen

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health now has more spots for mental health and substance use counselling clients in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, having expanded available services.

Individuals looking for help can call 310-MHSU(6478) to be connected to the nearest community service centre.

The service alleviates the need for a referral, allowing anyone to access the help directly.

People can also visit the following sites in person to access services throughout the South Okanagan:

Penticton: Urgent and Primary Care Centre, Penticton Health Centre, Penticton Regional Hospital Outpatient Psychiatry, The Foundry, and Martin Street Outreach Centre.

Keremeos: Keremeos Health Centre

Princeton: Princeton General Hospital

Oliver: Desert Sun and Bateman House

Osoyoos: Osoyoos Health Centre

The expanded local service comes as IH brings its mental health and substance programs in-house, notably recently ceasing funding to outside services like Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton.

For a full list of services IH offers, click here.