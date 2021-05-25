Penticton making plans for future food security for citizens

Photo: Shutterstock

The City of Penticton is launching a project to find out what Penticton's food security needs are, asking the public to engage with the process via a survey.

The goal is a comprehensive plan for reducing food insecurity, both in local food systems and households.

"You may be surprised to learn that about 14 per cent of the population in the interior worries about their next meal and their ability to buy food,” said the city’s director of development services, Blake Laven.

“With the creation of a local food system strategy, we can take steps now to improve access to healthy and safe food and help reduce poverty in our community.”

Development of a "Food Security Strategy" was included in Penticton's 2019 Official Community Plan. It provide guidance for the City’s extensive local food systems including growing, harvesting, processing, packaging, transporting, and marketing.

"We’re fortunate that one-third of our lands are in the Agricultural Land Reserve and with that comes a responsibility to support local agriculture and increase access to local foods,” said Laven. “This project will help the city set policy that will ensure a strong and sustainable local food system.”

Citizens are asked to go to shapeyourcitypenticton.ca to fill in a survey, available until June 16, 2021. Paper versions are available at the Penticton Public Library.

The project is being completed and in cooperation with Interior Health and with funding from their Community Food Action Initiative.