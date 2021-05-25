Swimmers asked to use caution after high e. coli concentrations found at Penticton's Marina Way Beach

Photo: Google Street View

Water testing at Marina Way Beach in Penticton has found a higher than normal level of E. coli, prompting the city to issue a water advisory.

The test, first conducted May 18 then confirmed May 22, showed 890 colony-forming units of the bacteria per 100 millimetres, more than 490 times the acceptable amount.

Swimmers should be aware of the situation before entering the water at Marina Way Beach.

According to the advisory, the possibility of illness increases with the bacteria level. While authorities don't believe anyone will become ill, swimmers are asked to avoid swallowing lake water, wash their hands before handling food and not swim with an open cut or if ill.

When bacteria is at higher risk of being washed into the water from shore, like during high lake level events or strong northern winds, authorities suggest not swimming.