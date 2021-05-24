Hit the Penticton hot spots for treats to beat the heat

Photo: Cannery Brewing

If life in Penticton isn’t already sweet enough, make a trip to check out some fun and tasty summer treats that will satisfy your cravings!

With a new convenient location downtown, Tickleberries offers a huge assortment of delectable ice cream flavours to ensure there is something satisfying for all tastes.

“We focus on homemade treats at the downtown location. We bake our own cookies in store and our smaller variety of ice cream is also homemade,” says manager Shaelynn MacLean.

The location also offers a selection of hot and now cold coffee and espresso drinks to enjoy, all from Bright Jenny Coffee beans in Kelowna.

“I am vegan myself, and Tickleberries has a lot of vegan options. We can do a vegan version of all of our lattes and London fogs, and we have a vegan cookie named after me that is a chocolate and oatmeal cookie. We always have dairy free sorbets and coconut options as well as a dark chocolate dipped banana.”

In addition to the Okanagan Falls and downtown locations, Tickleberries also has three Skaha Beach location concession stands. The main concession will be opening mid-June and plan to have all three locations open by June 25 for the summer.

On your next visit to the Penticton Farmers Market, make sure to stop in at their new downtown location and receive a free cookie during market hours with a purchase.

With a new location at 554 Main Street, Gratify Dessert Shop will not only offer homemade delicious treats, but in a healthy and nutritious way.

Their snacks are all not only free of gluten and dairy, but also refined sugars, additives, colouring and preservatives.

“We also plan to offer smoothies, coffee and tea and a larger array of grocery items,” says Ryan Oickle, owner of Gratify. The shop is almost ready to open so stay tuned for grand opening details coming soon!

Just opened for the May long weekend, the iconic Peach on the beach has some amazing classic and exciting new treats to try.

Partnering with Fergy at the Nautical Dog Cafe, they will be offering two Crazy Milkshake options featuring her homemade baked goods.

“We are very proud to collaborate with Fergy and feature her baking with two of our milkshakes. She has provided the s’more bars for our dinos’more shake in the past and it's possibly the best dessert I’ve ever eaten,” says Dianna Sterling, owner of the Peach. The Nautical Dog’s baked goods will also be featured in their new Crazy Milkshake flavour for this season.

If you are more of a traditional ice cream cone person, make sure to check out their soon to be released Crazy Cone flavour for 2021, ‘The Mocha Choca Latte YaYa.’ It is mocha cappuccino ice cream rolled in Coffee Crisp and vanilla wafers, drizzled with chocolate, topped with a mini Coffee Crisp and chocolate espresso beans.

“It’s unreal, it tastes amazing,” says Sterling.

For this year, The Peach will also feature a 40-flavour milkshake bar where you can mix and match any flavours of rich, creamy and beautiful milkshakes. The tasty possibilities are literally endless.

Down the boardwalk, Lickity Splitz is offering their brand new Big Kahuna ice cream sandwiches. Choose your own fresh baked cookies, ice cream flavour and toppings, or try one of their six featured flavours like mint chippie with double chocolate cookies and oreo toppings. And you don’t need to worry about spilling on your outfit, as they are served in a little box with a spoon and lots of extra napkins.

Cannery Brewing is also offering some unique and fun summer additions to their classic beer lineup in the way of slushies!

They have two fun flavours including non-alcoholic grapefruit and their beer slushie, the Sunblink Berry Sour. You can get a slushie either on its own or as a fun beer topper.

“They’re awesome!” says Kim Lawton with Cannery Brewing. “There are so many different and cool variations you can make. The options are endless and it's been fun to see what everyone is coming up with. I tried our new experimental Elderberry Mango Sour with the Sunblink Berry Sour topper and it was delicious, or the grapefruit slushie with the Lakeboat Lager makes a really great radler. Kids have really enjoyed the grapefruit slushies too, I think it makes them feel special to have their own drink like their parents."

The slushies are currently only available in the Cannery Backyard, however make sure to keep an eye on their hours, with changes to the restrictions, to ensure it’s open. As always, the Cannery will also offer Phillips Sodas and sparkling flavoured waters made in-house with different juice combinations.

Joy Road Bakeshop has also opened up in a temporary location on Main Street at 557 Main, in the space that formerly housed Craft Corner Kitchen. Joy Road is offering a wide selection of homemade treats, breads, pastries and coffees, alongside a delicious breakfast and lunch menu. They have a large outdoor patio space to relax and enjoy your delicious choices.

Check out these awesome opportunities to make summer in Penticton that much sweeter!

