A COVID-19 case temporarily closes Phantom Creek Estates

Photo: Facebook

A positive COVID-19 case has forced the temporary closure of Phantom Creek Estates.

"We will be taking this time to do a detailed sanitization of the entire property to ensure everyone’s safety for when we re-open," a Facebook post read.

The Oliver winery says they expect to re-open on May 27th.

"This is a voluntary closure, for us to take the time to deep clean and ensure all our employees have been tested," they commented.

The outdoor Artisan Market is still expected to run on Sunday, May 30th.