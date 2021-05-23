The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland looking for a home for a cat who's got a little bit of sass and a whole lot of love

Casey Richardson

If you have got a home suitable for a cat with a little bit of attitude who is ready for love, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has the right furry friend for you.

Maisy is a six-year-old female tabby who came into Critteraid after her owner passed away. Described as a bit of a ‘sassy spitfire,' she will need to be the only pet in the home.

This kitty will be best off with no kids, no cats, and no dogs.

“[She’s] an incredible sweetheart when she trusts and loves you, but she wants all of you to herself,” Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

“Her little bit of attitude is completely controllable with just some TLC and good play time.”

For more information on Maisy or to set up a time to meet with her, email Critteraid at [email protected]