Oliver United Church pulls its offer to operate a temporary cold-weather shelter

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver will have to restart their search for a location to operate a temporary cold-weather shelter, after the Oliver United Church pulled its offer.

In an email sent to the town, noted in their meeting agenda for Tuesday, the Oliver United Church Council stated they unanimously voted to withdraw their Church building to be used for a shelter in a meeting on May 13.

The proposed shelter would include a three-year temporary use permit to be used seasonally (November 1 to March 31), and include a maximum of 10 beds and one metal storage container at the church.

A public hearing back in December had many residents vocalizing their opposition to the shelter’s location, concerned about its presence in a residential neighbourhood.

While the shelter was supposed to begin operations for the 2020-2021 winter season, council deferred the decision until the following winter at a meeting in February.

A housing report completed in January 2020 found that there are no shelter beds or housing units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Town of Oliver.

Desert Sun Counselling explained to council previously that during the winter of 2019, there were over 50+ people in Oliver struggling with homelessness.

While other locations have been suggested, none have accepted or been approved as alternative options at this time.