Penticton launches public art sculpture exhibition throughout the city

For the sixth year in a row, Penticton has kicked off the Public Sculpture Exhibition with multiple new sculptures along its walkways.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the exhibition began virtually once more this year with an online mapping tool to view all of the new public art pieces.

“There’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to push us to adapt and try new means of providing arts and culture to the residents of Penticton,”Kelsey Johnson, manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture said in a news release. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to see this program continue and expand with the addition of another art piece to view along the walkway.”

The year-long outdoor exhibit of sculptures, located around Okanagan Lake waterfront and throughout downtown, was created in 2016.

This year’s exhibit showcases artists from around B.C. and Alberta, and will be on display from May 2021 to April 2022.

The sculpture displays launched on Friday through an updated virtual walking app in place of a traditional walking tour.

“During the past year with the pandemic, we have realized now more than ever, the importance of providing arts and culture to our community. Council and I are happy to see this program be able to continue, virtually, and see the addition of another sculpture along Lakeshore Drive to expand residents’ cultural experience,” Mayor John Vassilaki added.

Residents can use the virtual walking app and learn more about the sculpture program, including art pieces from past years, by visiting the city’s website here.