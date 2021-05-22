Increase in COVID-19 case numbers continues in Penticton Indian Band community

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Indian Band continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 from their cluster of cases that was first announced and linked to a funeral back on April 22.

An update from the PIB Chief and Council on Wednesday confirm that the community has 18 active COVID-19 cases at this time. The week prior, cases had dropped to 13.

“Although the numbers appear to be consistent, this is not the case,” the notice reads. “As soon as individuals are relieved of quarantine measures, more positive cases are being identified.”

The notice confirmed that the positive cases the community is currently detecting now are from the original surge at the end of April. Council is reminding community members of their commitment to a safer community.

“If you are required to self-isolate or are on quarantine YOU MUST do so. This protects your loved ones and is for the safety of the overall community.”

Members needing support while in isolation or quarantine are asked to contact PIB Health at (250) 493-7799.

PIB is set to host their second vaccination clinic at the end of May, where PIB Health staff will be calling individuals to book their second dose. Those who are needing their first dose are asked to call 250-493-7799 to have your name put on a list and a staff member will provide you with a date and time for your vaccination.

“We will get through COVID together.”