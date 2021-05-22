Oliver RCMP search home while investigating crime spree and the shooting of a police vehicle from last weekend

Photo: Contributed

Oliver RCMP are continuing their investigation into a series of criminal events that occurred in the area last weekend, including arson and bullet holes left in a police car.

In the early morning hours of May 15, local RCMP responded to reports of gunshots at Sandpoint Road. When police arrived, they found a group of people partying, but no evidence of firearms in the residence, or anyone injured.

RCMP were called two more times that morning to break-ins and arson incidents.

On Friday morning, at approximately 9 a.m., Oliver RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Sandpoint Drive in relation to the investigation on May 15.

Due to the high risk nature of the situation, the Southeast District Critical Incident Program and its Emergency Response Team was utilized to ensure the safety of the public and the police.

The matter remains under investigation.

RCMP did not state if any arrests were made as a result of the search.