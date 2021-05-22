COVID-19 case at Osoyoos Elementary School

Photo: Osoyoos Elementary

A member of the Osoyoos Elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter was sent out to families on Friday, letting them know of the recent exposure. The school has also been added to Interior Health’s list of COVID-19 school exposures.

IH says the school had potential exposures on May 12, 13 and 14.

The school confirmed they are working with the health authority through contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the letter reads.

“Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway. As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.”

