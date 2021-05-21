Oliver's biggest winery set to open new restaurant in June

Photo: Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver's newest mega-winery, has announced the opening of The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates, run by Canadian-born Chef Sarah Fiore.

After a delay in opening due to minor legal setbacks, the restaurant will be open Thursday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch service only.

Located on the south side of the winery, the restaurant’s menu is designed to provide guests with a curated, multi-course lunch infused with local and seasonal ingredients, including items like beef tartare with 63 Acres Beef, saskatoon berry, quail yolk and crispy beef tendon chips; burrata with charred and pickled Mutsu apples, wildflower honey, toasted marcona almonds and bee pollen; risotto with spring legumes, foraged mushrooms, Parmigiano-Reggiano and fresh herbs and poached sablefish with asparagus, radish and kombu beurre blanc, and aged duck with red cabbage, pickled cherries and mustard greens.

“The food at Phantom Creek Estates is in perfect harmony with everything that we do at the winery,” Anahita Pouget, one of the Director’s at the Estate said in a press release.

“Accessing the best and freshest seasonal ingredients, is always a great start, but the ability to transform them into dishes that leave you wondering just how it was all brought together, is the true beauty of an unforgettable meal and a reflection of the talent of a brilliant chef.”

Fiore’s experience and talent comes from the Michelin-starred Estela in New York City and learning from her family growing up.

“I remember she had this big wooden table in her basement where she would make all her fresh pasta and bread,” said Chef Fiore, reminiscing about her youth when her grandmother would babysit her and her sister. “She had a little stool for me to stand on. I’d watch and help her roll out pasta. That’s what started my love for cooking. Today, I love creating an experience for guests, putting my passion onto a plate and having people enjoy it.”

The restaurant’s two-course is priced at $55 per person and the three-course menu option is priced at $70 per person.

Guests can also opt for wine menu pairings, with a curated selection of wines from the Estate alongside other Canadian and International choices for an additional charge.

Phantom Creek Estate is located at 4315 Black Sage Road in Oliver, British Columbia and can be reached by calling (250) 498-8367, emailing [email protected], or visiting their website here.