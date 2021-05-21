Pathways Addiction Resource Centre starts Instagram contest promoting wellness over alcohol use geared towards young girls

Photo: myvoice.mychoice.project

Focusing on helping young girls in the South Okanagan, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre has launched an Instagram contest promoting wellness over alcohol use.

The @MyVoice.MyChoice.Project is geared toward grade 7-12 females in the area on Instagram, encourages female youth to create an Instagram Reel or IGTV video demonstrating healthy choices regarding alcohol use.

Campaign organizer Tammy Semple also works as the Substance Use Prevention Educator for Pathways Addictions and sees this contest as an opportunity for girls to think about their options and empower them with a platform to voice what’s important to them.

“When youth are given tools to deal with pressure preventatively, they are more likely to make healthy choices regarding alcohol use,” Semple said in the press release.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions and the packages will include items and gift certificates from local businesses such as: Freeride Boardshop, Something Pretty Boutique, Boston Pizza, The Bumwrap, The Bench Market, Wayne & Freda, Heiress Salon and more.

First Place - $500 value

Second Place - $250 value

Third Place - $100 value

The contest opened on May 19, 2021 and closes on June 11, 2021. The first 50 entries will receive a gift certificate from LocoLanding and Lickity Splitz valued up to $50.

Online voting commences on Pathways Addictions website at www.pathwaysaddicitions.ca on June 14, 2021 for the community to vote on their favourite IGTV video or Instagram Reel. Voting closes on June 17, 2021 and the winners will be notified on June 18, 2021.

Funding was generously provided by the Community Action Initiative project: “Alcohol and Girls; Making Prevention a Priority.”

Pathways’ Executive Director, Daryl Meyers, added that Substance Use Prevention Education has been an integral service for the students in School District 67 for over 20 years. Over the course of the school year, over 4000 students are provided with education about drugs and alcohol.

According to a report released by Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, 25 per cent of youth in grades 7-12 are using alcohol excessively.