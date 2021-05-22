173626
Penticton  

Gourmet hot dog food truck opens up restaurant by Skaha Lake in Penticton

Making the world better one gourmet hotdog at a time, one of the South Okanagan’s favourite food trucks has opened their new restaurant at the Barefoot Resort by Skaha Lake.

The Wienery started three years ago, parking at local wineries to sell their hot dog creations and comfort food specials.

While the team planned for a soft opening on Thursday, a small delay led to their doors opening up on Friday instead. That didn't stop the community from coming by however, with the co-owners Campbell Kearns and Tahnee Adams giving tours and welcoming people in to get a peek inside.

Kearns and Adams were initially looking for a commercial kitchen to help them have a bit more room for food preparation, but jumped on the opportunity when the Barefoot Resort restaurant became available.

“This was kind of always sort of the plan, to take the concept of The Wienery and give it a home, give it a place for people to come and gather,” Kearns added.

Kearns has been a chef for the last 20 years and decided along with Adams that the best move for them was to work somewhere they could create their own hours, building the food truck that focused on a nostalgic, favourite food.

“The idea of the hot dog is just one of these foods that absolutely everybody loves. It’s really nostalgic, it’s comfort food and comes with a lot of great memories,” he added. “We wanted to take the humble hot dog and elevate it.”

“We have three daughter who absolutely love hot dogs and if we were going to continue eating them as often as we were, we needed to make them way better,” Adams said with a laugh.

“So we did! They’re a regular, delicious staple in our life and a great vessel to get vegetables to our children.”

And their best selling hot-dog definitely has the most outrageous combo, loaded with peanut butter, dill pickles, bacon, crispy onions and spicy aioli.

“Hands down The Hound Dog is our best seller!”

The first year it was put on the menu, the hot dog earned the Top Dog award at the Oliver Roots and Fruits Festival.

“With The Hound Dog, you get the creamy sweet from the peanut butter, you get the crunchy acid form the pickle, you get the salt from the pickle, you get the heat from the spicy mayonnaise, everyone loves it,” Kearns added.

Now that the restaurant has their home-base, they plan to open up more hours and more days throughout the summer, adding on wine and beer offerings once their liquor license arrives.

“A big part of what we want to do here is pair our food with some of the great products that are being made in the valley,” Kerns said.

Things that are hand-selected personally by us that we personally endorse, that we love, that we drink,” Adams chimed in.

The Wienery will be open from Thursday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

