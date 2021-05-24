Stag's Hollow co-founders leaving business in new owner's hands

Photo: Contributed

Twenty-five years after creating Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls, founders Linda Pruegger and Larry Gerelus are ready to sail into retirement.

The pair sold the winery to Eric Liu in April 2019 but stayed on to help with the transition. That process is complete, so Pruegger and Gerelus are ready to step away.

“We took a vineyard with varietals we needed to change and grew it into a beautiful and successful winery and vineyard,” Pruegger said in a press release.

Liu, who also owns Bench 1775 in Naramata as well as vineyards in Summerland and Similkameen Valley, has promoted sales and marketing manager Erin Korpisto to general manager. Also on the leadership team are winemaker Keira LeFranc and vineyard manager Vilem Blazek.

“I’m thrilled to work with the team in this role,” Korpisto said. “I’m honoured to have the trust and confidence of Eric and to build on what Linda and Larry started.”