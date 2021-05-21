Slackwater Brewing showcases new 'eye-catching' mural

Photo: Casey Richardson

A Penticton Brewery has a new mural very near completion decorating its outside wall.

Slackwater Brewing was excited to show off their latest artistic addition, with co-founder Liam Peyton saying that the mural has been a long-time coming for the brewery.

“We didn't get around to finishing the place to be honest when we opened, it was a bit of a rush with the community beating our door down and we've been just trying to do these little projects to get to where we want to be,” he explained.

“We didn't even paint this wall for nearly a year, I don't know if anyone recalls but it was kind of like a prison grey.”

Peyton mentioned that even just a "lick of nice white paint" had brought attention to the spot before, but little did everyone know they were just gearing up for their future canvas.

“We wanted to make an impact and give something cool and vibrant to add to the downtown core and thought right now coming into summer it's a better time than ever.”

The artist, Siya Ghaffari, took inspiration from murals and styles done already inside the restaurant to build the creation.

“We originally we were going to go simplistic with some ripples and water textures and put our tagline out, which is we make beer for people who love nature and beer,” Peyton said, adding that the idea started snowballing from there.

“It's stunning and very eye-catching...This is our little gift to downtown.”

Spot the new mural when passing by Slackwater on Westminster Avenue.