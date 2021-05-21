Power disrupted after car crashes into utility pole in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

Osoyoos RCMP and their partnering first responders attended a single vehicle collision into a utility pole on Friday morning.

Police were called to 87 Street just south of 120 Avenue after 8 a.m., where a Toyota 4 Runner was travelling northbound on 87 Street when it went off road and struck a utility pole.

The pole was destroyed, bringing utility lines down on the road and temporarily disrupting power to some in Osoyoos.

According to police, witnesses observed a man leaving the scene on foot.

Although there was significant damage to the pole and the driver’s vehicle, he was fortunately uninjured.

The driver, a 46 year-old man, alleged he swerved to avoid deer that had walked out in front of him. After he left the scene, the man proceeded to call the police from his residence.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in this collision.