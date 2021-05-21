Penticton and Area Access Centre hosting program to help people work through anger and emotion

Photo: RISE Kevin Douma (Access Centre) and Mike Mai (Pathways Addictions Centre) at the ELKS Lodge RISE group's graduation

"I can see others overcoming their anger and other issues in their life. It gives me hope and a place to start to change."

A local emotions regulation program is helping community members connect and work together through their struggles.

RISE (Releasing and Integrating Strong Emotions) started at the beginning of 2020 through the Penticton & Area Access Centre. The program has just finished their third group with approximately 12 members each round and 33 graduates of the program.

Katrina McKeown, the executive director for the access centre explained that it came to fruition after seeing a "huge community need" for it and people kept calling, asking for an anger management program.

But RISE is more than an anger management program, McKeown explained, while other programs focus on control, they focus on an emotionally focus experienced with healing.

“It invites participants to be vulnerable in a group setting, which is pretty big for a lot of guys,” McKeown said.

“Really it's to understand why those emotions are happening because there's always a reason and it's definitely going deeper than most anger management programs.”

RISE focuses on somatic therapy, which is a form of body-centred therapy that focuses on healing the mind and body.

“These are guys who have never been asked about their emotions or told that there's a reason behind their actions, are now given tools...It's just been so impactful.”

The impact of this group on the community is seen through the comments of participants:

"I have issues in my life and with the help of others it's a lot easier,” one participant shared.

“I realized through the group that I am not alone", said another.

McKeown explained that program is grateful to have seen support through the donations, and support from United Way and The City of Penticton.

“What we're focusing on now, all of our groups have been full to capacity with the waitlists, and the men in the last group expressed such an interest to keep going, so we're going to forming an alumni group for rising where the graduates of the program are going to meet monthly for a weekly check-in to provide ongoing support,” she said.

“What we really want to see is support for a women's group and get the word out for men and women.”

Thanks to Elk Lodge, the program has been able to have a spot to continue through COVID while adhering to all the health guidelines.

“If this program resonates with people, I would love it if they would call us to either ask to be a part of the program or if they're in a position to help financially, and they're attracted to the program, we would love to be able say yes to as many men and women as we can.”

Currently, the program is mostly self-referred or comes from other programs in the community

“Especially this year, I think we need more community and more social support.”

If anyone is interested in this program, please call the Access Centre to learn more: 250-493-6822 or email McKeown at [email protected]cesscentre.org

- With files from Chelsea Powrie