Penticton local chosen as Libertarian Party leader

Photo: Contributed

Penticton politician and resident Keith MacIntyre has been elected as the new leader of the BC Libertarian Party.

MacIntyre ran as MLA for Penticton in the last provincial election. He is also currently running in a local Penticton city council byelection to fill an empty seat.

In a press release, MacIntyre shared how honoured he is to be chosen as leader.

"I saw the party come together and exceed all expectations during the last provincial election. We can build off of that momentum and field a full slate of 87 candidates in the 2024 provincial election," MacIntyre said, adding that he believes his party stands for individual freedoms, invoking current conflicts in Penticton.

“In Penticton where I live, the Horgan government is bullying the municipality on three separate fronts: forcing a homeless shelter, closing an addiction centre, and demanding a million dollars after the fact for a Primary Care Network," MacIntyre said.

The party also chose Sandra Filosof-Schipper, a former candidate in Vancouver-Fairview, as deputy leader.