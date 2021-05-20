Penticton backed by Union of BC Municipalities in ongoing feud with provincial government over homeless shelter

Photo: Contributed

Penticton has a new ally in its ongoing fight against the province.

The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) has penned a letter supporting Penticton's official stance against the provincial government overriding municipal bylaws to operate a homeless shelter in the community through invoking paramountcy.

The letter comes in response to a request from city council that the UBCM weigh in.

In the letter, UBCM president Brian Frenkel writes: "UBCM does not wish to become involved in a local dispute, but as an organization representing local governments across the province, we urge the province to commit to working in collaboration with local governments within the boundaries of their respective jurisdictions on current and future projects of mutual concern."

He adds: "We are concerned that the application of statutory immunity sets a dangerous precedent and undermines local government autonomy as established in legislation."

Penticton city council has asked Premier John Horgan to weigh in as well, and has approved the use of legal action should the homeless shelter on Winnipeg Street continue to be operated in contravention of local bylaws.

