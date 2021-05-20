Meadowlark Nature Festival encouraging Okanagan residents to get outdoors for May long

Photo: Meadowlark Nature Festival

Another staple event for nature lovers in the Okanagan has had to cancel their plans for the second year in a row, with restrictions limiting May long weekend plans.

This weekend would have been the 24 Annual Meadowlark Nature Festival, but the Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA) is looking forward to 2022 when they expect to be able to host a big celebration for the 25 year.

“Due to the current covid restrictions we cannot get together with people from around the province this year, but we hope that everyone who usually enjoys the Meadowlark Nature Festival will get outside on their own,” Janet Willson, Chair of the OSCA said in a press release.

“Enjoy the wildflowers, slow down and look at the bees and the butterflies, listen to the birds singing, and as you enjoy being in nature, consider sending OSCA a donation so we can do all those things together again next year.”

As the organization that is responsible for the Meadowlark Festival, the team sent out a letter last month asking for public support and donations, seeing a tremendous response from the community. OSCA continues to run their environmental education programs and habitat management seminars.

But since the team has not been able to host the festival for two years, OSCA is endeavouring to make ends meet and its other programs running. OSCA continues to seek more donations in order to keep their organization running.

Donations can be made online here. https://osca.org/support-us/make-a-donation/

In addition to financial support, OSCA is seeking: