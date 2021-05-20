Penticton's Nanaimo bridge removal delayed one year

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The City of Penticton’s plans to remove the Nanaimo Avenue bridge over Penticton Creek this July have been delayed for a year.

The bridge, located at the base of Van Horne Street at Nanaimo Avenue, was deemed a flood risk during high water events along Penticton Creek and had been condemned.

Under the city’s most recent plan, the bridge was to be removed in late July 2021 to facilitate the ongoing upgrade of Penticton Creek, following an earlier upstream creek project which had been planned to precede the spring freshet flows.

Since the City has received a later than expected announcement for the EMBC-ARDM grant funding, the earlier project could not proceed as originally planned and required it be combined with the second project to meet a mandated end of year completion deadline for both.

The work on the second project which includes the section of creek where the Nanaimo Bridge is located has been moved to 2022, restoring the original separate project sequencing.

“By applying the revised schedule, we will avoid the construction and resource challenges that would have applied if both projects had needed to proceed concurrently within the limited fisheries window”, said the City’s Engineer, Ian Chapman.

Once the bridge is removed, there are currently no plans to replace it.