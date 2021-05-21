Student at Princess Margaret Secondary School sold off buckets of cookie dough to fundraise money for the Canadian Cancer Society

Casey Richardson

Students at Princess Margaret Secondary School stepped up to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society, hosting a cookie dough fundraiser and awareness day.

The leadership teams at the high school decided to shine a spotlight on the disease that affects so many families and give back what they could.

“Everyone is affected in one way with cancer. Me, especially, I’ve experienced cancer in a negative way personally so it’s close to my heart as a project and I really want to see Maggie support each other through it,” Susie Robinson, a grade 11 student at Maggie said.

“In past years, we haven’t really done a cancer awareness day so we thought this year it would be really nice to bring that way.”

The student decided to host a yellow shirt day, as the national colour for cancer awareness and fundraise with their ‘locally famous’ cookie dough fundraiser.

“Because of COVID, we haven’t been able to do many events in our school so we wanted to do a fundraiser and we chose cancer awareness,” Olivia Carleton-Palanio, a grade 10 student at Maggie added.

“It affects so many people, even if you’re not directly affected by cancer, you probably know someone who has been.”

The students managed to raise over $1300, preparing the chocolate chip cookie dough themselves to sell for $10 a tub.

“Maggie is kind of known for their cookie dough fundraiser, we've done it before. It went really well. We choose to do cookie dough because everybody wants cookie dough,” Carleton-Palanio added with a laugh.

The students place to run the fundraiser again next year, hoping it’ll grow a bit bigger.