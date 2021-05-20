South Okanagan photographer scrambles up mountainside to get away from charging bulls chasing him

Photo: Les Dewar

A South Okanagan resident and bird watcher got the scare of his life when four large bulls chased him up the side of the mountain, out near White Lake.

The area is located east of Okanagan Falls near the White Lake Astrophysical Observatory, which Les Dewar said is a very popular place for people to go birding, hiking, or biking in the area.

“I'd been there a few times before,” Dewar explained. “I went there because I heard there were some rare waterbirds in the lake.”

Dewar took his route down the hill and around the lake that day and didn't spot any of the birds he was looking for. But he did spot some cattle lying down up ahead.

“I had seen a herd of cattle on the north side of the lake, I thought I'm not going anywhere near there anyway so I'm not going to worry too much.”

Since Dewar wasn’t spying any of the rare birds he hoped, he decided to turn around and head back.

“So I headed back on the main trail towards the parking lot and I looked up and I see these three big black cows running down the trail towards me.

“They were still quite a ways away but there was a big cloud of dust and I started hearing the bellowing sounds in the distance.”

He decided it was best to get off the main trail and “let them do their thing”, following another trail that went off to the east towards the base of the mountain.

“I followed that and just thought to get out of their way. They actually turned around and went back towards the parking lot but in the distance, I could still hear the big bellowing going on.”

“The next thing I knew, these cows that turned out to be bulls and there were four of them, were coming down this trail right at me.”

The bulls appeared to be agitated, as Dewar saw them continue to roughhouse, bump each other and paw the ground, bellowing away while charging towards him.

“I thought there's no place to go for me now except up!”

Dewar started scrambling up the side of the mountain, going through trees, broken pieces of branches and loose gravel, working hard to get up the steep hill.

“I was scared, I was terrified and I didn't know what was going to happen and all I could think of was to get out of their way as best I could.

“I went up there probably 15 to 20 feet and ran out of energy and collapsed down on the ground.”

The bulls came right down to the base where Dewar had been standing and stopped, busily engaged with one another.

“I just laid there really quiet and thought there was nothing else I could do, I had trouble seeing through those trees”

Eventually, the bulls moved one and Dewar worked his way down again and headed back towards the trail and his car as quickly as he could go.

“In my opinion, I could have very easily been trampled,” he explained, adding he has health issues and neuropathy in my legs that make it difficult for him to move quickly.

“I'm aware it's on conservation land and I'm aware ranchers use the land … But it was pretty scary.”

Dewar first posted the incident to a local Facebook wildlife page, hoping to warn others in the area about the bulls and to exercise extreme caution when travelling through.

“I have no immediate plans to go there for a while,” he said with a laugh, adding he doesn’t need to run with bulls again anytime soon. “Let’s hope it's a once in a lifetime thing.”