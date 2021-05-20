Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hospital board, frustrated by lack of transparency, invites IH to the table

Photo: Interior Health

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District is extending an invitation to Interior Health to come to a private meeting, in the hope disagreements, confusion and lack of transparency over plans for more Urgent Primary Care Centres (UPCC) in the region can be ironed out.

At Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen meeting, the hospital board discussed what has become a recurring topic: What, if anything, to do about future collaboration with the provincial health authority with respect to primary care centres.

The board recently rejected, then at a later meeting approved an after-the-fact $1 million funding request from IH for a UPCC on Martin Street in Penticton that had already been built. Some on the board bristled at the hands-out attitude from IH without prior consultation.

RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell brought the topic back up Thursday, citing a comment from a previous meeting that suggested "instead of waiting for Interior Health to come to us and ask for money for the locations for these facilities, we should be advising them as to where we thought we should be funding these, and in which priority order.”

Board members seemed to agree that IH has not been clear in its vision for promised primary care centres throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

"We have nothing, we have no plan, nothing shared with us and I have been asking over and over again, once a month. Where’s the plan? And we don’t get it. Before I move forward with anything I want to see what Interior Health’s plan is,” director Spencer Coyne, Princeton mayor, said, speaking specifically about a planned centre in his town.

“I’m still sitting with that knot in my stomach from the last decision [the board] made to give them money after the fact … let's have them come to us with their plan for all the communities, and then we can talk about how [we might fund it.]"

The RDOS and its hospital board represent both rural communities and municipalities from Summerland south to Osoyoos, and west of Princeton.

“We’ve all got different circumstances,” director Sue McKortoff, mayor of Osoyoos, said. “I think we should state our concerns with Interior Health first and invite them to a meeting and then we can absolutely decide how to move forward.”

The board ultimately voted unanimously to send an invitation to IH to "share their vision and discuss plans for primary care" in the region, specifically requesting a delegate with authority to share specific details, rather than broad strokes.