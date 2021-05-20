Penticton homeowner chases out intruder found inside his home

Photo: Contributed

A homeowner chased out a man found inside his residence on Granby Avenue on Tuesday.

Penticton RCMP were called to the interrupted break and enter at the residence past midnight, after the owner of the residence chased the intruder out while calling the police. The man escaped down an alley behind Duncan Avenue.

The homeowner also posted to Facebook to warn others of the intruder in the area, who was allegedly inside their home with a knife in hand.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, a man in his 20s from Penticton.

Chance Marko has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and was released on numerous conditions, according to police. His next court appearance is set for June 2, 2021.