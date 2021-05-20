Keremeos care home COVID-19 outbreak over: Interior Health

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Keremeos' Orchard Haven care home to be over.

In a news release Thursday, the health authority confirmed there were two total cases linked to the outbreak, one resident and one staff member.

"I want to thank the staff for their dedication during this outbreak. Even a small outbreak creates challenges for the staff and they have done a fantastic job at Orchard Haven,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO.

IH declares outbreaks as "over" after two incubation periods, 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

"The staff at Orchard Haven did an excellent job of containing this outbreak,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer with IH.

“We can all take steps to protect the communities we live in. All adults are eligible to get their vaccine and I encourage everyone to register today so that you can be immunized as soon as possible.”