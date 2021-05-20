Nashville songwriters featured in online event in support of care for children with arthritis in B.C. Interior

Photo: Pixabay

A Penticton-based summer songwriters festival is producing a live-streamed country music event straight from Nashville, featuring top names in the industry and with proceeds going in part to a local program helping kids suffering from juvenile arthritis in B.C., and in particular, the Interior.

97 South Song Sessions will be presenting "Hope Springs" on June 4 at 7 p.m. PST.

The hour-long show will feature notable country music writers performing their work, like Grammy winner Tim Nichols who penned "Live Like You Were Dying" for Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow collaborator Jeff Trott, Canadian star Carolyn Dawn Johnson and writer Wynn Varble, who topped the charts with his hit for Brad Paisley "Waitin' on a Woman."

The show will include the songwriters playing and singing, as well as sharing the inspiration behind their hits.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to four charities nationwide, including Cassie + Friends, which is on a mission to transform the lives of children living with arthritis and other rheumatic diseases.

The B.C. Interior recently gained a new paediatric rheumatologist thanks in part to Cassie + Friends' advocacy, Dr. Amieleena Chhabra, following a difficult few years after the region had lost its only specialist and was dealing with bureaucratic red tape to allow Chhabra to fill the role.

Chhabra took up her permanent position at the Penticton Arthritis Centre in October 2020.

The news was a major relief to parents of children suffering from arthritis in the Interior, who were facing increased costs of care and loss of work and school by travelling frequently to the Lower Mainland to get care at BC Children's Hospital.

Now, the further good news is the 97 South Song Sessions fundraiser.

"We can't thank 97 South Song Sessions and the participating artists enough for this chance to raise awareness and funds for the 24,000 children and their families living with Juvenile Arthritis in Canada, including those in BC’s Interior," said Jennifer Wilson, executive director.

"For many affected kids, music is an important escape from the burdens of their disease that can include debilitating pain, weekly injections and missing out on school, sports and activities they love."

97 South Song Sessions director Robert Ott said they are "thankful that we can support the kids and these incredible charitable communities during such a challenging time with the help of songwriters and all those who have contributed to making this event a reality.”

You can buy a ticket with a minimum $20 donation to Cassie + Friends here, with all proceeds going to benefit children and families living with juvenile arthritis through research, information, connection and support as well as funding for medical equipment and a special family fund at the Penticton Arthritis Centre.