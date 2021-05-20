Penticton adopts guidelines for where to put shelters and supportive housing, but not everyone says those guidelines make sense

Penticton city council has adopted guidelines for where homeless shelters and supportive housing are allowed in the city.

The guidelines were created by the citizen-led Safety and Security Committee, and designates Compass Court on Main Street as the main shelter in town, while restricting any others to a 12 person capacity - excluding emergency shelters due to bad weather, or abstinence-based units like those offered by Discovery House and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

Council adopted the guideline Tuesday. It includes a minimum buffer zone between schools, certain parks, certain main corridors and other supportive housing. It also also asks for businesses relying on foot traffic and seniors' homes to be "taken into consideration" for any future shelters placed in the city.

"We consider that these guidelines provide opportunities for a proactive response to homelessness in the community, but not at the expense of the community," said director of development Blake Laven at Tuesday's council meeting.

Council adopted the guidelines unanimously.

"I think the committee really agonized over a lot of the issues and I think came up with the best-case scenario for our town, they certainly tried," said Coun. Katie Robinson, who was present at the committee meetings.

The guidelines were adopted by council unanimously. But some outside council aren’t impressed.

Tony Laing, executive director of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living which operates Compass Court, has concerns.

"Because of Penticton's geography, the way it's laid out with the single Main Street and such, it doesn't leave a lot of room," Laing said. "It's really trying to push these shelters into locations where they might not work.

Laing worries the committee focused on where not to put shelters, rather than were they should be.

He also defended Compass Court’s current model of supportive housing next to a shelter. Mayor John Vassilaki voiced concerns at Tuesday's meeting as to whether housing and a shelter could work at the same location.

"Our supportive housing is a small portion. But I think one of the things it does is provide something for someone to aspire to," Laing said. "There is another level, and it's easily seen, that as I deal with my own personal trauma and health issues, there is another step I can work to."

Laing is concerned not enough Penticton residents were involved in the process of making the guidelines. Meetings were held virtually, but unlike regular council meetings, citizens had to request access ahead of time rather than just clicking on a link to watch it live.

Laing says the results of the guidelines exemplify NIMBYism.

"It codifies NIMBY. It plays to vocal groups within town. So, 'Not near seniors,' 'Not near business owners,' the people that would generally complain about social services," Laing said.

"It really doesn't look to where supportive housing should be."

