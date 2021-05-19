Bears are prowling in the South Okanagan, and the local government is urging residents to be careful with their garbage

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has sent out a reminder to residents that garbage is the number one attractant for bears, especially in the spring.

A number of bear sightings, particularly in the West Bench community in RDOS Area F, prompted the reminder. Too often, the RDOS says, bear sightings are posted on social media to warn neighbours, but not reported to authorities.

"All bear sightings in neighbourhood areas should be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service,” said Area F director Riley Gettens.

“This helps track the location of bears in the region and minimize or prevent dangerous encounters.”

The RDOS is now urging residents in rural areas D, E, F and I to place garbage at the curb on the day of collection only, in order to reduce wildlife conflicts. Certified wildlife resistant containers may be placed to the curb the night before.

They have provided the following list of tips to keep bears away, and what to do if they are around:

Keep your garbage secure; store it in a secure location indoors, or in a wildlife resistant container.

Only put your garbage/recycling/compost out on the day of collection – never the night before.

Manage your fruit trees so that fruit is picked as it ripens and no windfall accumulates.

Bring bird feeders in from April to November – and when they are out, ensure that the ground beneath it is kept free of seeds.

Feed pets indoors.

Maintain your compost so it does not smell. Add fruit slowly. Never add meat or other animal products.

Protect orchards, beehives and small livestock with a properly installed and maintained electric fence.

Respect wild animals by not feeding them. Food-conditioned animals are more likely to come into conflict.

Keep barbecues clean and odour-free.

Report any wildlife conflicts immediately to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP line: 1-877-952-7277.

Find our more about how to be bear safe here.