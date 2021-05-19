Town of Oliver welcomes Ed Chow, new CAO

Photo: Contributed Ed Chow is Oliver's new CAO.

The Town of Oliver has a new CAO, welcoming Ed Chow to the team.

Council made the selection, which will be effective come July 5, 2021.

"One of council’s highest priorities is to select a qualified CAO for our community," said Mayor Johansen.

"After a rigorous interview process it was clear Ed has the knowledge, experience and leadership skills to achieve council’s strategic priorities and continue to advance the Town of Oliver forward. We look forward to working with Ed and are confident he will make an excellent addition to Oliver."

Chow began his career in local government in Nelson, then moved on to Alberta where he held the position of CAO in two communities in the last ten years.

Chow also holds a Masters in Public Administration and the National Advanced Certificate in Local Authority Administration.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join a dedicated team of council and staff at the Town of Oliver. As Canada's Wine Capital, Oliver is rich in heritage, culture, and a quality of life that is second to none," Chow said.

"I am looking forward to providing the support council needs to continue to advance their vision for this special place.”

Chow will be replacing Cathy Cowan, who retires on June 30 after 10 years of service for Oliver.