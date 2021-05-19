Bell Media ditches EZ Rock brand, renaming local stations Bounce

Photo: Bell Media

Penticton, Summerland and Osoyoos' EZ Rock radio stations have undergone a rebranding, now reborn as Bounce.

Bell Media made the change Tuesday, rebranding 25 of its radio stations nationwide to the Bounce name.

Bounce Penticton, Bounce Summerland and Bounce Osoyoos are now on the airwaves, billed as "'80s, '90s and '00s" music.

The South Okanagan stations are three of 11 total B.C. EZ Rock stations that have undergone the change.

The EZ Rock brand was once utilized throughout the country, including Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton.