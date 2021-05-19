Transit expansion plans in the South Okanagan stymied by the pandemic are now back in the cards

Photo: Contributed

While the pandemic took South Okanagan transit numbers down a notch and delayed planned expansions, those plans are now tentatively scheduled for 2022.

Penticton city council heard from BC Transit representative Chelsea Mossey Tuesday, who shared that from January 2020 to March 2021, ridership on local buses dropped from 47,012 to 24,711.

But that is a recovery from the lowest point of the pandemic, April 2020, when just 10,340 riders used the system.

With vaccines rolling out and restrictions expected to slowly lift, BC Transit is bringing back route expansion plans that were postponed.

In January 2022, riders can expect to see more service on Route 30 Penticton-Summerland, Route 70 Penticton-Kelowna and long-awaited West Bench service.

Custom ridership, meaning the handyDART service which picks up people who for reasons of age, disability or otherwise can't access the regular transit system, will also be expanded.

"Custom transit ridership dropped dramatically due to COVID-19," Mossey said, explaining a lot of that is attributed to the vulnerable nature of many handyDART clients and the loss of in-person gatherings at seniors facilities and community centres.

As the province opens up, Mossey said expansions to the custom transit are expected in 2022-24.

BC Transit also plans to introduce contactless pay options on its local fleets, while still committing to retain cash as an option for paying fare.