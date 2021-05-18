Proposed KVR Trail brewery in Penticton closer to a green light, with fewer opening hours and capacity

Photo: Contributed

After just a slight change from Penticton city council regarding opening hours and capacity, Abandoned Rail Brewing is getting closer to being good to go on the Naramata Bench.

Located at the old Trail Fruit Store and More building on Davenport Avenue just off the KVR Trail , the brewery got its final thumbs up from council Tuesday. Council voted to send their official recommendation to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCBR.)

Abandoned Rail had hoped to operate with an 85-seat exterior patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

But council had concerns that was a bit much for the quiet, rural area, and voted instead to support an 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. opening and a 65-person capacity.

“It’s highly unlikely that a place is going to be at max all the time anyway, so that seems like a reasonable compromise," Coun. Katie Robinson said.

Coun. Julius Bloomfield agreed.

“That’s about the size of a neighbourhood pub license. A fairly decent license and one you should be able to make a business out of,” Bloomfield said, adding: “If they have a good relationship with neighbours there’s no reason they couldn’t make an application [to change that in future].”

The motion to send council's support to the LCBR passed unanimously Tuesday afternoon.