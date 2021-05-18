Oliver RCMP attended to a spree of crimes Saturday, including arson and shots fired at one of their vehicles.

Photo: Contributed

Oliver RCMP had their hands full Saturday morning with a series of criminal events including bullet holes left in a police car that local commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth calls "concerning."

On May 15 at 3 a.m., local RCMP responded to reports of gunshots at Sandpoint Road. When police arrived, they found a group of people partying, but no evidence of firearms in the residence, or anyone injured.

Just an hour later, police at the Oliver detachment heard loud bangs in the parking lot. A Ford Ranger pickup was seen speeding away from the area, and minutes later, a similar one was found on fire in a parking lot at Fairview Road and Main Street, which is believed to be the same vehicle.

RCMP shortly received yet another call, this time from a nearby pharmacy on Fairview Road. A suspect had broken in, lit multiple items on fire and left.

Since police were kept busy overnight, it wasn't until the morning that they discovered bullet holes in the rear trunk of a police vehicle.

"This is a matter that is very concerning to me as the Oliver Detachment Commander. When an individual decides to bring this level of violence and destruction to our community, all resources will be utilized to see that they are held accountable," said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

"Thankfully there were no injuries and there is no indication that any specific police officer was targeted."

If you have any information or video evidence to assist in this investigation, please call the Oliver RCMP and Cpl. Paul Symons at 250-498-4324.