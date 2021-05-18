Double-homicide near Naramata not random, but not linked to ongoing gang conflict in Lower Mainland, say police

Photo: RCMP RCMP confirm Carlo and Eric Fryer were the victims of a double homicide near Naramata last weekend.

BC RCMP have confirmed previous media reports that the victims of a double-homicide near Naramata last week were a pair of brothers from Kamloops, and say the murders are not believed to be connected to violent ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP Major Crime positively identified 29-year-old Erick Fryer and 31-year-old Carlo Fryer of Kamloops as the two men found dead by a pair of hikers in a remote location near the small community north of Penticton last weekend.

The BC Coroners Service is involved in determining the how, where and when that the Fryers died. RCMP told media last week that an autopsy would be performed Friday, May 15.

"The unexpected deaths of both Erick and Carlo are being investigated by police as homicides,” says Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

“South Okanagan residents can expect to continue to see major crime resources in the region for the remainder of the week as investigators continue to advance the homicide investigation.”

Family members of the Fryer brothers spoke to Castanet, describing the brothers as "kind" and "gentle."

Investigators continue to say this incident was "isolated in nature" and not random.

"Police have not uncovered anything to suggest these homicides are connected to the BC Lower Mainland gang conflict. Major crime investigators remain open to all possibilities in this homicide case, and renew their call for anyone with any information to come forward immediately," reads a news release.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.