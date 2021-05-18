Municipal byelection forces Penticton Herald to make some internal and publishing changes

Photo: Contributed James Miller

You may notice a few changes, subtle or otherwise, in the way the Penticton Herald is published over the next several weeks.

Changes, announced by GM Shannon Huggard Monday, were prompted by managing editor James Miller's decision to seek a seat on Penticton city council.

Miller is one of 10 names that will appear on the ballot in the June 19 byelection. The byelection was triggered by the resignation of longtime councillor and mayor Jake Kimberley who suffered a stroke nearly a year ago.

"Miller is now on a five-week leave of absence that will span the entire campaign period," said Huggard in a brief statement published online Monday.

Veteran reporter Joe Fries will handle managing editor duties over the next five weeks, while Huggard said freelance reporters would handle coverage of the byelection.

There was no mention of plans beyond June 19 should Miller be successful is gaining the vacant seat, although he did state when announcing his candidacy his intention to remain at his post with the Herald.

The other difference, Huggard says, will be in the look of the paper.

Over the next five weeks, she says they will be producing a valleywide paper.