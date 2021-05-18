Hear from Penticton city council by-election candidates on the building and development industry at open forum

Photo: File photo

The campaign period for the upcoming Penticton city council by-election is underway, and the Canadian Home Builders' Association of the South Okanagan has organized a forum to meet them electronically Tuesday night.

All ten candidates vying for the open seat on council have been invited to participate via Zoom, as is the general public.

The topic of the forum is to allow the candidates to "provide a brief description on how they plan to support the building and development industry in Penticton" and then field questions.

Email [email protected] to get the Zoom link for the 6:30 p.m. meeting.

Another all-candidates forum is also in the works from the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce on May 27, details on which can be found here.

Find the full list of candidates here. Election day is Saturday, June 19, 2021.