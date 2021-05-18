Half Corked lottery for coveted tickets returns

Photo: Half Corked Marathon

The annual lottery for highly-coveted Half Corked Marathon tickets is back, live now until May 22.

Half Corked takes place yearly in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, offering a unique tasting experience on a journey through the vineyards of the region.

Always a sellout event, tickets are assigned by lottery to be fair. Participants are encouraged to come in creative costumes, with prizes for the best dressed teams and individuals.

"We are proud to be known as one of the most scenic and fun outdoor wine experiences in Canada,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s Half Corked and are confident that we’ll continue to deliver the incredible experience that our participants have come to expect, while making the necessary adjustments that are required to ensure our guests, wineries and our communities are kept safe.”

Two routes are available this year, one along the Golden Mile Bench and one on Black Sage Road. Participants will travel in pods, and on race day will be transported to the start of their route, starting the run at timed intervals and visiting 12 or more winery stations along the route.

Picnic packs will be distributed post-race at the Oliver Community Park, plus a race pack with a branded wearable item, tote back and special offers from local wineries.

Participants can also make a weekend out of it with the Primavera Dinner on the Friday before the race, Sept. 10, and dinner on the Farm at Kismet Estate Winery following the run on Sept. 11.

To enter the lottery for tickets, click here. Lottery winners will receive confirmation of their spot and instructions on how to purchase two tickets, which will be on sale from May 27 to 31.