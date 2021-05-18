Pair of people near Summerland caught on camera letting campfire spread to brush, then fleeing the scene

Contributed

A woman in Summerland could not believe her eyes when she saw two people spark a brushfire from their campfire, then flee the scene.

Megan* was out boating with her family Saturday afternoon when they noticed smoke along the shoreline of Okanagan Lake just north of town.

"It looked like someone had a campfire, or fire, on the beach so we kinda looked at it, and it almost looked like they maybe used an accelerant on it because all the sudden the flames went shooting up," Megan recalled.

She instructed her family members to call 911 as she recorded the flames rapidly spreading into nearby brush.

"They had a piece of bush they were trying to put it out with and then they kinda took off in their truck once the bank caught on fire," Megan said.

"We're not sure if it was deliberately set ... they could have been closer to the beach, but they had the fire way back where the brush was. So we don't know."

They watched as the two figures on shore gave up the battle, and drove away in a light-coloured pickup truck. Megan said they unfortunately couldn't get close enough to decipher a licence plate number, but they did contact police.

Fire crews arrived several anxiety-filled minutes later, as the flames licked higher up the hillside. Thankfully, they made quick work of the flames.

"It could have been bad. It could have been really bad."

B.C. Wildfire asks that anyone who witnesses a wildfire or "irresponsible behaviour that could lead to one" call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone. They currently have South Okanagan areas listed at "high danger" of wildfires.

*Castanet granted Megan's request to use a pseudonym