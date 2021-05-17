Correspondence ahead of a public hearing in Penticton shows opposition to proposed apartment complex

Photo: Broadstreet Properties A rendering of the proposed apartment complex at 435 Green Ave.

An electronic public hearing Monday night in Penticton is likely to attract a virtual crowd, given the strong feelings shared by many neighbours of a proposed new apartment complex.

The 1.5-hectare home and parklike-property in question at 435 Green Avenue West was owned by the late philanthropist David Kampe. Broadstreet Properties is seeking a zoning change from city council that would allow them to build a 150-plus apartment building.

Feedback forms distributed in the area by council earlier in the spring showed 65 per cent of respondents "strongly or somewhat opposed" the potential development. Correspondence has since poured in to council, much of it not in favour.

Some correspondence suggested other uses that would utilize the existing building, like a hospice house similar to Moog and Friends or a retirement complex. Others suggested less radical changes that an entire six-storey apartment complex, perhaps townhomes.

One man named Jim Moring, who identified himself as "part of the neighbourhood coalition in opposition" to the zoning change, sent council a list of 132 "and growing" names of community members who have emailed him sharing his view, and designating him as their point person to speak at the Zoom meeting, along with the emails themselves.

"Please take the time to view these e-mails, as there are people who chose to elaborate and they have valid points to share," Moring urged council members.

The public hearing Monday will be held via Zoom. Find the link to watch here.