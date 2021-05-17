Rotary Club of Penticton's "Sunshine Box" back for summer

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Penticton is back with the summer iteration of its "Sunshine Box" series, featuring local products and delivered to your home.

The summer box features over $150 worth of local goods, yours for $100, with all proceeds supporting the Rotary's work in the community like their commitment to help rebuild the children's splash park at Skaha Lake. The initiative is a partnership between the Rotary and local businesses.

This box's theme is "Summer Sizzler," and the exact products, gift cards and the like in each box are kept a surprise.

Only 100 boxes are available per quarter, and shipping is free for Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Naramata, Penticton, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos. Shipping elsewhere can be accommodated for a $25 fee on top.

Delivery will be in mid-June. Find out more and order a box here.