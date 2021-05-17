173800
174174
Penticton  

Penticton fire captain, local woman given lifesaving awards for rescue of drowning baby in Okanagan Lake

Lauded for saving baby

- | Story: 334192

A Penticton fire captain and a local woman were both awarded BC Lifesaving Society commendations for their roles in saving a baby spotted floating face down in Okanagan Lake last summer.

On June 25, 2020, Meghan Thompson was at Manitou Park in Naramata when her 11-year-old daughter came running back from the shore, shouting that a small boy was immobile in the water.

Thompson told Castanet at the time that he was "completely unresponsive" with blue lips and white skin. She grabbed the child, screaming for help, and an off-duty Penticton Fire Department captain Chad Taylor was luckily on hand.

Taylor passed the baby to Thompson who performed CPR, and thankfully, the 18-month-old boy began puking up water and regained his colour.

Their actions were lauded this week by the BC Lifesaving Society, which presented both Thompson and Taylor with commendation certificates and medals.

The Penticton Professional Firefighters organization gave the pair a shoutout on social media Sunday.

"As firefighters we are never off duty and it showed," they wrote.

"Early and effective CPR were key to saving this life. As summertime starts we want to remind everyone to wear your PFD when in the water and for the younger ones to wear a life jacket when they are playing near the water. If you haven't had a chance to take a CPR course, look for one in your city and sign up, it may safe a life one day."

It's a sentiment that echoes what Thompson herself said in the aftermath of that near-miss day — she and her friends on scene vowed immediately to brush up on CPR training.

"Thank God [first responders] were there to help me, because I didn't know what I was going to do with him when I got him back to the shore."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

172400
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4382578
721 Cadder Ave
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$639,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


168316


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Darwin
Darwin Penticton SPCA >


171966


Crosswalk transforms into dance floor

Must Watch
A group of dancers strutted their stuff on a crosswalk in D.C. this week as they entertained drivers waiting at a stoplight with...
Monday Eats!- May 17, 2021
Galleries
Need some lunch or dinner ideas? We’ve got ’em in...
Monday Eats!- May 17, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Mel B still has hope of Victoria Beckham reuniting with the Spice Girls
Music
Mel B is still hopeful that Victoria Beckham may rejoin her Spice...
Guy’s twin brother covers for him when his wife asks where he is
Must Watch
Did anyone else think he was going to impersonate his brother?


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
170801
172724