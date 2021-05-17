Penticton photographer, tattoo artist inspired to make people feel confident in their own skin

Photo: Jenny Popoff

"Okanagan Inspired" is a weekly series of articles offering a peek into the stories and inspirations of Pentictonites who hold creative roles in the community.

Born in the charming town of Nelson, BC in the Kootenays, Jenny Popoff has spent the majority of her life in Penticton from the age of 11 on, and it is here where she nurtured her creative spirit into a growing business that is all about helping people feel confident.

“Penticton was bigger and better and had more opportunities. My mom was a care aid who got a job for the hospital here,” says Popoff.

Growing up, Popoff always loved the weather, floating down the channel and enjoying the two lakes throughout the summer and in the opposite season, the mild winters and having so many nearby mountains to snowboard and snowshoe. Popoff stayed and her roots continue to grow deeper in the Penticton community.

"I know so many people here, and I enjoy that it’s small enough to run into them,” says Popoff. “I have some really close lifelong friends here.”

Popoff still made it a priority however to travel and experience the world. She was backpacking in Thailand with her mom when she met Lucy Anderson who shared a similar itinerary. They kept meeting up throughout their travels and began hanging out.

“We truly have been on an adventure together from day one,” says Popoff. Popoff and Anderson have held true to that and have been on many adventures since and travel together often.

“Every trip Lucy was waiting for me to propose. She carried a ring with her and hid it on her so I could experience the moment as well,” explains Popoff.

When she finally proposed during a trip to L.A., Anderson was ready and got down her knee and asked right back which made it an incredibly special moment for them both.

Popoff has been working with people with special needs in Penticton for several years but always felt her artistic side growing in other areas of her life.

"I’ve always loved to learn and grow and I’ve always been an artist. I just didn’t think I would have the opportunity to do that full time,” says Popoff.

“I noticed from a friend of mine, and all the women I’ve been around, including myself really, can be very judgemental of ourselves. I want people to see what others see, so I found an opportunity to share that in photography. I asked my friend Leslie from Ink and Ash to explain to me like I was five years old how to use a camera and learned the foundations. She was a great mentor and one of my best friends. She is so patient,” says Popoff.

Popoff now runs XPosed Moments photography and works to promote body positivity and mainly does boudoir shoots.

“The part I enjoy the most is really those actual exposed moments. Not the cheesy smiles, the real things, the lost looks, the genuine happiness and emotion you can capture. The real stuff,” explains Popoff.

Although she specializes in boudoir, Popoff also offers other options like family photo shoots, maternity and engagement shoots.

“It wasn’t my intention but the majority is boudoir for both women and men, or couple shoots. I put my work out there and that is what people gravitated towards,” says Popoff. “Lucy helps me often and does makeup for shoots too, so I think having two women helps provide a safe and comfortable space for people to open up and feel more open to being exposed."

Popoff is also a big advocate for women supporting women and offers photography for those boss babes growing their businesses and their branding like her friend Neeley who has a BC wine blog called A Blonde On A Beach that Popoff contributes the photography for.

In addition to photography, Popoff has been learning and practicing and expanding her talents into paramedical tattoo artistry.

“Well firstly I have tattoos, and I’ve always been an artist so when Covid hit, my fiancee Lucy who does cosmetic tattooing at Beauty and the Blade on Main Street let me play with her tattoo guns. She's such a good teacher and I learned her technique. I got some pig skin to practice with and enjoyed it so I thought it would be fun to take a machine course. Beauty isn't as much my thing, I more just enjoy tattooing which is what drew me to the paramedical side of cosmetic tattooing. I love helping people’s confidence and it’s like photoshop in real life, hiding and disguising things. It’s really cool seeing how much paramedical and cosmetic tattooing is growing with so many different angles and opportunities,” says Popoff.

Paramedical tattooing includes scar coverup for surgical scars for Trans people, mastectomy scars, burns and self-harm scars.

Popoff and Anderson both work out of Beauty and the Blade on Main Street offering cosmetic tattooing and use the space after hours for photography but she is also happy to shoot on location all over the Okanagan.

“I love seeing confidence in people, like when a woman is nervous and doesn’t want to take her robe off but in an hour she’s comfortable and feels safe to be exposed. It’s so inspiring and I

want to keep doing it, both men and women deserve that feeling,” says Popoff.

Popoff will also be offering small blackwork line tattoos. Just don’t ask her for tattoo ideas as she has a pretty wild tattoo of Danny DeVito on her leg that you may not want replicated.

Her favourite song is anything by Cher but says she’d probably pick "Turn Back Time" as her all-time favourite.

Reach out to Poppoff at @XPosedMomentsCa on Instagram or at Beauty and the Blade for paramedical cosmetic tattooing.