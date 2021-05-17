Book an adventurous Penticton stay-cation today

Photo: Sea Legs Water Bikes

“Stay Local, Support Local" is a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

With travel restrictions still in place across the province, there are plenty of wonderful ways to have fun close to home with your very own ‘stay-cation.’ After an overwhelming year for most of us, creating your own little getaway close to home may be the best way to get some much needed rest and relaxation in the comfort of your own community.

Penticton Lakeside Resort is a beautiful location to enjoy gorgeous views of Okanagan Lake with a fantastic location to walk to some of Penticton’s best restaurants and breweries or a short bike ride to the KVR Trail.

With their very own private licensed beach area, it’s easy to find a moment to unwind and relax. Penticton Lakeside Resort offers three on-site restaurants including the Hooded Merganser for a beautiful dining experience with an incredible view of the lake or for casual fun, and the Barking Parrot bar which has recently undergone renovations and offers a new menu and fun cocktail options.

Penticton Lakeside also offers gym access to Pure gym and juicery to get your sweat on, and a fun tropical pool and hot tub to soak in, Pomme Salon to get pampered, Three Wishes Boutique to spoil yourself and later in the season will have Castaways Water Sports and Vivid Tours.

“We have COVID-19 policies and procedures in place for the safety of all visiting guests and staff,” says Brannigan Mosses, the AGM of Penticton Lakeside Resort, “and Penticton offers the space to breathe,” she adds.

“We are currently offering a Penticton locals special rate, starting at $119 or for those in other parts of the dedicated health region, we have all the essentials for when it is essential to travel and offer a discounted rate starting at $144."

If you’re ready to book but not quite ready to travel, they are offering special perks for booking in advance!

For a fun day or sunset adventure, located by the Skaha Marina, Sea Legs Water Bikes offers super fun and unique water bike rentals. Explore Skaha Lake on a neat bike and catamaran hybrid and enjoy the comfortable and easy ride that's fit for the whole family.

They are easier than riding a bike without the worries of traffic or falling off and skinning your knee.

“It is inclusive and accessible for all ages,” says Natrisha Sagris, owner of Sea Legs Water Bikes.

“You just need to be able to reach the pedals!”

The sea bikes are completely green and also very stable and easy to get comfortable on so it is a fun and safe way to get some green exercise in a non-typical way.

“You can easily water bike 5 km in less than an hour without much strain, and Skaha doesn’t have any hills,” says Sagris, laughing. They offer six water bikes and one two-person water bike to increase accessibility, but have also been popular for couples.

If the lake is choppy, they also offer beach bocce, beach tennis racquets and water spike ball rentals.

Putting over a million dollars into renovations over the last year, Hotel Penticton is a fantastic and revitalized place to stay-cation in Penticton. Also in a great and convenient location, Hotel Penticton has great access to Okanagan beach and is near to Roll N Stones bowling alley for a fun date night and a close walk with your floaties to the start of the channel.

“Hotel Penticton is a boutique-driven hotel with original style rooms” says Billy Coles, owner and GM of Hotel Penticton.

“A popular stay-cation plan is to book a jacuzzi room."

Hotel Penticton also has the Bears Den restaurant attached which includes two different patios. The Bears Den is open for breakfast, brunch or lunch and has been awarded best breakfast in the South Okanagan 12 of the last 14 years.

Sagebrush Wine Tours also offer fun close-to-home wine tours to Naramata, Oliver & Osoyoos, Summerland and Okanagan Falls. Try some of the South Okanagan’s best wines with an experienced and knowledgeable guide and enjoy an effortless and carefree tour.

"Quite often, although they live in this wonderful area with these incredible wineries and diverse opportunities, people don't take advantage of it and don't do as much exploring and wine adventuring as they could,” says Frank Fraser, owner of Sagebrush Wine Tours.

“A great reason to book now is to take advantage of less crowds. As things open up it will get busier and can be overwhelming so now is a good time to take advantage and have a great experience,” says Fraser.

Sagebrush Wine Tours are currently offering a promotion for locals where you get 10 per cent off all tours by using code LOCAL when you book online or call in.

“Private tours and will remain until provincial health orders change, so you won’t have to share a tour with other groups. This makes them so much more customizable and there isn’t as much flexibility in a shared tour,” adds Fraser.

For great guided bike rides, hikes, e-bike tours or to explore wine country, Epic Cycling offers all you could want and more. Keep your stay-cation action-oriented by experiencing all the beauty of the South Okanagan.

With tours throughout the region including Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos there are plenty of fantastic opportunities to explore with an expert guide who can show you areas off the beaten track.

“It is perfect if people want to have an outdoor safe adventure with a fully catered lunch and have everything organized for them,” says Tamara Paul, owner of Epic Cycling. They offer multi-day tours up to 10 days where they can arrange accommodation and for reservations out after an active day.

Epic Cycling is currently in full swing for the local community and will start booking after the long weekend for Okanagan visitors.

“We have 10 e-bikes and our most popular tour is definitely e-biking along the KVR or other routes,” adds Paul.

Tours include a fully guided support vehicle in case you need a break, get a flat or need some assistance carrying your wine purchases.

Partners Sarah Stark and Kendra Penrose have begun a mobile Velo Volt e-bike rental in the Okanagan and offer convenient and effortless e-bike rentals for 4, 6 or 8 hours. Just book online and pick up your rental from their mobile trailer and it will come with everything you could possibly need, including self-guided tour maps, an e-bike graded helmet, lock, lights, phone holder, waterproof bike bags, first aid kit, hand sanitizer and water bottle holder.

“Now’s the time to do it,” says Stark. “If you’ve ever wanted to do a big ride through wine country or the orchards, we can make that happen. There are a million reasons to rent an e-bike right now, but one of the biggest ones is because it is a safe way to see friends and reconnect. E-bikes level the playing field. They can really help along the ride or a more regular cyclist can choose to do most of the work themselves if they like. We carry very high end bikes that can go further to see more!”

Penticton is a great location for finding adventures right outside your door, so now is the time to book your very own stay-cation trip and enjoy all of the fantastic things the city has to offer while supporting local businesses.

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton