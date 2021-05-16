Summerland's non-profit animal sanctuary Critteraid is desperate for more volunteers to run their local charity shop

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is desperate for volunteers for its thrift store, which helps supply the majority of funds for the organization.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

The organization works hard to look after it’s furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

“Our main life-blood of our sanctuary is our thrift shop, which right now is in desperate need of volunteers,” Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe, is located at 13208 Victoria Road downtown in Summerland.

“We are looking for people for the next six weeks to come out and commit to a couple hours a week.”

Shifts run seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Byer added that volunteers can sign up for a few shifts a week or just a couple a month, anything will help out the organization.

“Our thrift shop is a beautiful place to work with some great volunteers,” Byer said.

“You get to be the reason why we get to rescue so many animals and make a difference in the Okanagan.”

To find out more about volunteering with Critteraid, send them an email at [email protected]